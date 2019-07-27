As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Cut Stake by $4.36 Million; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Raised Position by $60.03 Million

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Sarah Palin: Breitbart News Is `Writing and Publishing the Truth’ About Facebook Censorship; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FACEBOOK FOUND CERTAIN BILLING AND ADMINISTRATION CONNECTIONS BETWEEN SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND AIQ; 10/04/2018 – SENATE COMMERCE CMTE CHAIRMAN JOHN THUNE TALKS FB ON CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Data-abuse Violations Ahead Of Zuckerberg Senate Testimony — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 7.53M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 218,382 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Citigroup accumulated 228,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.05% or 111,318 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 20,638 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 561,596 shares. Shellback Capital Lp holds 350,000 shares. British Columbia Inv invested in 0.03% or 170,718 shares. Axa accumulated 1.71 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Starboard Value Limited Partnership owns 9.64% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 19.83 million shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested in 27,758 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.03 million shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. 5.03M are held by Contour Asset Management Ltd. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 152,187 shares.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi top pick Marvell gets PT boost; MRVL +3.5% – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marvell Technology Group declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marvell up slightly as revenues top high estimates – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marvell: Continued Re-Positioning Through M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell: A Strong Hold Thanks To The Race To 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.29M shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $39.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 631,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 238,663 shares to 338,663 shares, valued at $71.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 929,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Meet Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 97,835 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 420,247 shares stake. Hartford Mgmt invested in 1.37% or 289,680 shares. Pictet Retail Bank Tru has 34,216 shares. 3,678 were accumulated by Choate Advisors. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 2,555 shares. Baillie Gifford And invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 30,637 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Taurus Asset Management owns 2,575 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,384 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability owns 8,099 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Corp reported 3,087 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs LP has 11,610 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Limited accumulated 7,000 shares.