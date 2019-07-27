As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Lomas Capital Management Lowered by $17.51 Million Its Stake; As Kb Home (KBH) Market Value Rose, James Investment Research Has Upped Holding by $690,768

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg, Facing Facebook’s Worst Crisis Yet, Pledges Better Privacy; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 02/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica data firm at center of #Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 335.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 28,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,353 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 8,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 1.51M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 46,625 shares to 167,647 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 118,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 35,290 shares to 3,371 shares, valued at $107,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,070 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).