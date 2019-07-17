As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $17.51 Million; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $334,158; Stock Declined

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.05. About 4.20M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Demand Explanations From Facebook on User-Data Policies; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax Announces Engagement of Independent Auditor; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a brilliant, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 19/03/2018 – Meet the Psychologist at the Center of Facebook’s Data Scandal; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge academic claims to be `scapegoat’ in Facebook data scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 1,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $251.45. About 268,908 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 25,530 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $29.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 77,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 933,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.97M were accumulated by Polen Cap Management Lc. Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 34,140 shares. Northstar Gru invested in 1.15% or 15,492 shares. Nine Masts Ltd has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex Limited Partnership invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H has invested 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 141,559 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd holds 3.81% or 194,151 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assocs Inc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 44,743 shares. Palisade Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.15% or 27,418 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Comm, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,619 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Everence Cap Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 54,765 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 5.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

