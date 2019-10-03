As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised Stake; Oge Energy (OGE) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 395.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 18,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 23,119 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, up from 4,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 766,762 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 115.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 629,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.86 million, up from 545,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Update on Core Business Unit, Discusses Revenue Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 11/04/2018 – lnstagram to allow users to download their data; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11,520 shares to 232,800 shares, valued at $64.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 122,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,761 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 47,661 shares to 360,694 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 7,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,778 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

