As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Value Rose, Mairs & Power Boosted Holding

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 58.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 65,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 177,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.92M, up from 112,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $178.35. About 716,920 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,; 02/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica data firm at center of #Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: 1Q Capital Expenditures $2.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,028 were accumulated by Cadence Management Limited Co. Strategy Asset Managers Llc reported 18,061 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 820 shares. Argyle Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,995 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 19,126 shares. 4,066 are owned by Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability. Diversified has 13,334 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability reported 23,810 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cleararc Inc accumulated 3,978 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 224 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 94,124 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.31% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 117,778 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 132,464 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $69.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey (NYSE:HSY) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,703 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly (Eli) (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.