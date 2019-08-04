As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $35.69 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Birinyi Associates Lifted Holding by $2.05 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51 million, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower’s Facebook account suspended; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 24/04/2018 – Cambridge University Researcher Lays Out Links With Facebook; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares to 48,450 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.