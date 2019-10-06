As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Decreased Stake; As Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose, Rk Capital Management Has Raised by $3.77 Million Its Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 260,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 577,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.51 million, down from 838,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down as ‘media siege’ over Facebook takes toll; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 20/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Frankel slams Metcalfe’s outrageous Facebook post; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 162.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 107,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 66,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 630,905 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 17,300 shares to 56,562 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 50,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,471 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

