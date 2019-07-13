As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Boltwood Capital Management Raised Its Position; As Gentherm (THRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) by 61.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 92,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 90,988 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Body parts of threatened wildlife illegally sold on Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica says Wylie is ‘misrepresenting himself and the company’ in Facebook data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 24/03/2018 – Opinion: Don’t Delete Facebook. Do Something About It; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc by 145,822 shares to 321,936 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 40,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. THRM’s profit will be $15.82M for 21.38 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares to 34,206 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,045 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.