As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut by $511,518 Its Stake

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 63.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 13,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The hedge fund held 7,806 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 63,038 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 44,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 21/03/2018 – Proposed EU online turnover tax “ill-judged” -Irish PM; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,725 shares to 4,425 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

