As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $673,130; Extended Stay America (STAY) Stake Maintained by River Road Asset Management Llc

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP analyzed 4,055 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 372,734 shares as the company's stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 3.14 million shares traded or 54.83% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Class A (NYSE:LAZ) by 11,357 shares to 995,152 shares, valued at $35.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,871 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aew Capital Management LP stated it has 2.84 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 595,551 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.01M shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 596,450 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 788,142 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 276,631 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 376,048 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 172,620 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Com reported 52,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 302,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Numerixs Investment Technology invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bailard has invested 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Architects Inc owns 1,610 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Lc reported 5.69% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares to 977,013 shares, valued at $47.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.