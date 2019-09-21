As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Courage Capital Management Decreased by $2.37 Million Its Holding; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $12.54 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – UK had three contracts with Cambridge Analytica parent company; 18/03/2018 – Facebook is facing its biggest test ever – and its lack of leadership could sink the company; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 597,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.67 million, down from 10.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 1.55M shares traded or 151.90% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study to Characterize Diclofenac’s Plasma and Knee Exposure After Application of Diclofenac Gel to the Knee; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Micro-injections of Transparent Hyaluronic Acid Gel (Restylane® Silk) for Rejuvenation of the Aging Cheek; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mirvaso® Gel and Dysport® for Erythema and Flushing of Rosacea; 22/05/2018 – ASICS Launches The 25th lteration Of The GEL-KAYANO® Series, Helping Runners Go The Distance; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 23,875 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 2,868 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 0.01% or 38 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc invested in 0.04% or 812 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 188,051 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lumbard And Kellner reported 29,580 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2,240 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ironwood Financial Llc stated it has 259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. S&Co has 18,234 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 43,472 shares. Callahan Limited Co accumulated 61,182 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Global Endowment Limited Partnership accumulated 1.07% or 57,540 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Limited has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,751 shares.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta owns 20,418 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.88% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 3.14 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Fin Svcs holds 1,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 672,051 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.02% or 22,429 shares. 60,879 are held by Cincinnati Insurance. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 221,840 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). King Luther Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 10,541 shares. Kings Point Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cv Starr Incorporated has invested 2.99% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Salient Cap Lc invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

