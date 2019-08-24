As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Carmignac Gestion Increased Holding by $74.94 Million; As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Value Declined, Weber Alan W Has Raised Its Position by $189.00 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 11,549 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 451,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.37 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 27/03/2018 – Canada privacy commissioner contacted British Columbia about AggregatelQ; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK TO BAN BRITAIN FIRST FROM ITS WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Gp owns 7,509 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 200,835 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 82,800 shares. Teton holds 0.18% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 190,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 217,773 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.18% or 466,758 shares. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barclays Public Ltd reported 3,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 30,133 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 238 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Utd Asset Strategies has 0.04% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 250,304 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 18,020 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 72,072 shares to 283,482 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 180,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,965 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

