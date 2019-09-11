As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Upped Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51 million, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 15.46 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook now says privacy scandal affected up to 87 million; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Facebook data breach; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 27/04/2018 – Facebook in damage limitation mode; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 117,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658.04M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $283.72. About 1.09M shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $995.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

