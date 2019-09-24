As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $472,896; Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) as Stock Value Rose

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,101 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 103,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $184.96. About 4.99 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN SPEAKS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SOURCE FOR MEDIA REPORTS IS FORMER CONTRACTOR FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHO LEFT IN 2014, NOT A FOUNDER; 06/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them:; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 78,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 208,826 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.75M, down from 287,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 104,659 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 76,622 shares to 174,288 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 34,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AEIS) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advanced Energy to Showcase Latest Semiconductor Solutions at SEMICON West 2019 – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Energy Powered Down For Now, But Still Undervalued On An Eventual Semiconductor Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11 million for 51.23 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares to 588,321 shares, valued at $217.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 121,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.71M shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

