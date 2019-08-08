As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Bridges Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $1.71 Million; Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding by $5.32 Million as Shares Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 126,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 116,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $188.57. About 5.95M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK VP PAUL GREWAL ANSWERED QUESTIONS AT HQ VIA VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO will speak during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 18/05/2018 – FIVE STAR POSTS GOVERNMENT PROGRAM ON DI MAIO’S FACEBOOK PAGE; 10/04/2018 – YouTube and Facebook Are Losing Creators to Blockchain Rivals; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 509,922 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 12,005 shares to 11,343 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,607 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Guardian Trust owns 624,437 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covington Mngmt holds 0.58% or 55,883 shares in its portfolio. 1.06 million are owned by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Cambridge Tru Company reported 117,421 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.70M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com has 195,000 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 279,111 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 2,606 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 259,688 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc, a -based fund reported 176,369 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,400 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.14% or 36,275 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 141,017 shares stake.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $52.21 million for 8.67 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,700 were accumulated by Regent Mgmt Ltd. 778,726 are held by Jacobs Asset. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 378,366 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). 122,520 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company owns 124,587 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 697,721 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 141,442 shares. Ent Fincl Serv Corporation invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 14,604 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 357,345 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,022 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 725 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 51,803 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 126,907 shares.