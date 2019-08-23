As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Raised by $4.16 Million Its Holding; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Cim Has Increased Its Holding

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 468,027 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.65. About 11.32M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: MAKING TERMS CLEARER WITHOUT NEW RIGHTS TO USE DATA; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 02/05/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 FAANG Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Cyberark Bulls Share Takeaways From Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “CyberArk Stock Eyes Fourth Straight After Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.