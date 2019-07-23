As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 920,773 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60M, up from 883,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 13.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH MEDIA REPORTERS; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA DOESN’T PLAN TO EXCLUDE OR DECREASE FACEBOOK HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Associate holds 2.07% or 96,769 shares. 78,294 are held by First Merchants Corporation. Scott And Selber, Texas-based fund reported 56,970 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd holds 273,136 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,995 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated has invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,452 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi invested in 5.39% or 199,301 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associated Banc reported 583,924 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 1.29% or 6.75M shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1.9% or 115,249 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 39,224 shares stake. 1.43 million were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Llc has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aviva Plc has 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Glob Endowment Mgmt LP has 1.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 58,970 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Corp has 1,718 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,553 shares. Washington Trust reported 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Viking Global Invsts LP has 2.13 million shares. Tdam Usa has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,921 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru accumulated 178,938 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp owns 78,806 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 18,270 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 317,180 shares. Covey Cap Advsrs Lc holds 13,552 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability accumulated 0.37% or 15,373 shares.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares to 18.05 million shares, valued at $282.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77 million shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035.