As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Has Raised by $4.16 Million Its Position; As Freeport (FCX) Valuation Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Stake

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Sohn Conference Sees Gundlach Wanting to Short Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA LEAK; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 96.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 428,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195,000, down from 443,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 17.96M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57 million for 25.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

