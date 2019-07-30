As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Teewinot Capital Advisers Upped Its Position by $16.11 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Cut by $1.25 Million Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99M, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook to research ad-free subscription-based version- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook security chief leaving after clashes with other execs on Russian influence: report…; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s fact-checking in Asia faces challenges; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46 million for 28.52 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 236,315 shares to 363,262 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,734 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

