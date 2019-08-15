As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, St Germain D J Co Increased Position by $3.40 Million; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces New National Distribution Partnership with Strategic Medical Re; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopu; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG ASKS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH DATA LAW: IFX; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 2,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 18,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 21,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 993,586 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares to 167,013 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,937 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares to 42,931 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.