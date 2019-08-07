As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shellback Capital LP Lowered Its Holding by $4.15 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $4.22 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 14.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 29/03/2018 – Most Facebook users think the platform will take steps to secure their personal data from misuse; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 70,266 shares as the company's stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 262,643 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 192,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 842 shares to 5,910 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 86,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Shares Key Insights at Dykema’s 6th Annual Definitive Conference for Dental Service Organizations – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein Medical Enhances Telemedicine Solution with Availability of Medpod MobileDoc 2, Driven by Uber Health – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 255,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.