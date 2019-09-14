As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased Holding by $20.71 Million; Confluence Investment Management Position in Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Has Lowered by $636,038

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 107,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 803,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.14M, down from 911,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: B.C.-raised Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 12/04/2018 – GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS RUSSIA MUST ADDRESS OPEN QUESTIONS ON CASE OF NERVE AGENT ATTACK IN BRITAIN; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Inc. (GBDC) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 37,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 647,291 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52 million, down from 684,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Capital Bdc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 180,496 shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video)

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 130 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 5.84M shares. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 1.49M shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bangor State Bank invested in 7,612 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp accumulated 1.49 million shares. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 825 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Cap Mngmt. Fayez Sarofim reported 3.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Excalibur owns 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,984 shares. Bender Robert & reported 53,520 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 684,900 shares. 170 are held by Cordasco Financial Networks. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,017 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 20,337 shares to 783,868 shares, valued at $197.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 228,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 5,289 shares to 351,992 shares, valued at $45.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.43 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.