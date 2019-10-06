As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Boosted Its Position; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Were Volatile, Morgan Stanley Has Increased Its Stake by $330,855

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 22,057 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 6.37M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.57M, up from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 800,375 shares traded or 66.98% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 98.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,880 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $749,000, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news, said that a threat to sue The Guardian would be a mistake; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,562 shares to 26,318 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 6,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,630 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 19,418 shares to 89,446 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 34,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Richey Albert L bought $69,500. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C.