As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Main Street Research Has Trimmed by $894,740 Its Position; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose, Eventide Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $17.58 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.45. About 391,854 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.82. About 9.50M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 08/03/2018 – ZeroBounce Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.43 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares to 71,197 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 210,500 shares to 325,500 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

