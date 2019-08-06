As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.45 Million; Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 12,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 250,821 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.22 million, up from 237,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $162.1. About 843,466 shares traded or 62.01% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 41,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 39,998 shares to 121,053 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 5.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,760 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 2,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability holds 11,596 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.03% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 23,100 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 92,266 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 15,500 shares. 22,752 are owned by Starr Intl Inc. Assetmark invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Agf Investments owns 425,951 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 529 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,409 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 1,390 shares. 2,851 are held by Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

