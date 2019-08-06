As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Holding by $407,364; As Phillips 66 (Put) (PSX) Share Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Increased Its Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (Put) (PSX) by 273.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 62,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 06/04/2018 – VC pioneer Ann Winblad: A Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable business model; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence takes a jab at tech’s biggest headlines including the Facebook Russia hacking scandal; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS RECENT FACEBOOK EXPERIENCE SHOWS NEED TO PROTECT CITIZENS’ PRIVACY; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg under pressure to testify to UK lawmakers; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Adds A.I. Labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, Pressuring Local Universities; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Germany wants clarity from Facebook after reports of data abuse

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 7,322 shares to 34,267 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etracs (MLPI) by 96,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.