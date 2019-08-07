As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted by $3.38 Million Its Position; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.05 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 15,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 17,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 1.87M shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 134.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 20,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 15,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 20/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,172 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.