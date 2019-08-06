As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Position; As American Airlines Group (Call) (AAL) Share Value Declined, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised Its Stake

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80 million, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.28. About 11.57M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 07/03/2018 – Facebook looks for a musical boost; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 21/03/2018 – TRUDEAU ‘VERY PLEASED’ BY PRIVACY WATCHDOG’S FACEBOOK PROBE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 179.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 38,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 21,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 3.73M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M invested in 166,541 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Tru Com has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,763 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 24,170 are owned by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 1,368 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wafra has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gam Holding Ag owns 60,878 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,952 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,550 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 570,428 shares stake. Connors Investor Inc accumulated 5,500 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 21,923 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 44,023 shares. Southpoint Advisors LP accumulated 500,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,353 shares. At Fincl Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 32,876 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,217 shares or 0% of the stock. 71,090 were accumulated by Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 9,018 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Endurance Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 22 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.59 million shares. Girard Prtn holds 0.05% or 8,085 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny invested in 42,080 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 15,865 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il reported 0.11% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 248 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582.

