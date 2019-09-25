As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 10,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 43,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, up from 33,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica stage-managed Kenyan president’s campaigns – UK TV; 09/04/2018 – Facebook is not funding the study, nor will it have approval over the research topics or findings; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 53,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 60,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.67M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,464 were accumulated by Fiduciary. Sei Invests accumulated 1.04 million shares. State Street Corporation holds 92.81M shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri holds 1.4% or 17,088 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.47% or 50,408 shares. Stralem Inc invested in 33,935 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc reported 548 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 2,699 shares stake. Amer Research Management owns 2,695 shares. Interactive Advisors stated it has 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ems LP stated it has 8.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 1.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 27,714 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 42,575 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv accumulated 220,000 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Put) by 44,300 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (Call) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,800 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.5% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 575,312 shares. 1,538 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. The California-based Stonebridge Inc has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has 6,000 shares. City Tru Fl invested in 0.42% or 5,510 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,133 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,703 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,060 are owned by Eastern National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,929 shares. 622,391 are held by Stifel Fincl. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.73% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.17 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 1,562 shares to 113,360 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).