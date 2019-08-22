As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Main Street Research Trimmed Its Holding by $894,740; Calamos Wealth Management Boosted Walmart (WMT) Stake by $433,687 as Shares Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $181.78. About 2.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – TRUDEAU ‘VERY PLEASED’ BY PRIVACY WATCHDOG’S FACEBOOK PROBE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook turns to print to apologize for its data debacle; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 10/04/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia; 23/04/2018 – Facebook is being sued for defamation by an entrepreneur over fake ads; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 4,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 68,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 64,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $112.35. About 692,345 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart’s Aa2 Long-term And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings Following Flipkart Announcement; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Walmart pilots on-the-spot checkout service; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is in talks to invest in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart alongside Walmart, sources familiar with the deal tell CNBC

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) by 8,940 shares to 244,971 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.43 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Social Media Stock: Twitter or Snap? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Capital Limited Partnership reported 56,250 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,883 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia-based Hendershot Invs Inc has invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moors & Cabot Inc has 46,214 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 77,836 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability reported 37,306 shares. Linscomb Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 6,008 shares. Moreover, Corvex Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 36,261 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl. Andra Ap reported 10,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 104,297 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Lc owns 14,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 7,697 are owned by Dsc Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Company invested in 5,250 shares. Kwmg Llc has 255 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc owns 1,283 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.23% or 76,950 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 12.29 million shares. 81,095 are held by Wesbanco Financial Bank. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management owns 11,321 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 575,904 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 931 were reported by Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp. Orrstown Fin Services Incorporated stated it has 500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Colrain Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,000 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 19,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pennsylvania Company holds 0.73% or 291,085 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,847 shares to 30,892 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,388 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Target’s Sales Boosted By Digital Channel And Enhanced Fulfillment Options – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Sues Tesla: Pay Us For Solar Panel Damages You Caused – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.