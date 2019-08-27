As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $17.51 Million; Css Increased Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by $557,160 as Stock Were Volatile

Css Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 46,430 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.54M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.77M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.84. About 2.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Match Isn’t Worried About Facebook Dating App Competition; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Data-Access Restriction ‘to Prevent Other Kinds of Abuse’; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: MAKING TERMS CLEARER WITHOUT NEW RIGHTS TO USE DATA

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares to 309 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 445,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,700 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Globl Util & Income (NYSEMKT:GLU).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,303 shares to 302,887 shares, valued at $55.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

