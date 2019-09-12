As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Increased Position; As Union Pac (UNP) Share Price Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Cut Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 5,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,958 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.59M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 7,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 84,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23 million, up from 76,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 26/03/2018 – Attorneys General ‘Profoundly Concerned’ Over Facebook User Data; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 13/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Facebook removes opioid ads; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advisors holds 1.1% or 19,774 shares. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 50,091 were accumulated by Bragg Fincl. Hedeker Wealth reported 22,799 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,848 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mairs Pwr has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wilkins Counsel Inc owns 10,925 shares. Front Barnett Limited Co accumulated 128,408 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 9,400 shares. Whitnell And stated it has 1.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palladium Prtn Ltd Com reported 9,129 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 110,739 shares or 0.58% of the stock. The California-based Telos has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retirement Of Alabama holds 570,159 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco New York reported 113,454 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 337,016 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Sns Financial Gp Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barr E S Co holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Welch Prns Limited Liability Ny has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Invest owns 197,339 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. 89,938 are held by Everett Harris And Ca. Gladius Capital LP reported 9,967 shares stake. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 10,705 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,552 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,408 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd has 19,266 shares. Orrstown Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 43 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 625,751 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.