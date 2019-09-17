As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake; Mcclain Value Management Lifted Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by $769,164

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $185.88. About 4.89 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Colorado AG: Attorney General Coffman Demands Answers from Facebook; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 22/03/2018 – Vladeck Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached FTC Consent Decree (Video); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 11/04/2018 – From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 34,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 195,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 160,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 663,824 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mgmt accumulated 294,673 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 100,069 shares. 87,700 are owned by Lapides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 32,200 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,023 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2,745 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc accumulated 10,594 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 25,498 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Limited has invested 0.03% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 734 shares. Alpha Windward Llc holds 20,820 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $90.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16,199 are owned by Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Llc. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability owns 55,094 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.31% or 805,388 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,909 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Company owns 29,196 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Valiant Lp holds 5.71% or 365,023 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Inv Management Ltd owns 6,249 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc holds 2.54% or 24,007 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested in 0.05% or 1,772 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 107.13 million shares or 2.9% of the stock. 57,110 are held by Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com. First Manhattan Com invested in 58,814 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 6,735 shares.