As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.20 Million; Matarin Capital Management Increases Position in Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 1333.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 349,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 26,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 1.13M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, down from 97,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – CANADA PRIVACY COMMISSIONER, B.C. PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCH JOINT INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK AND AGGREGATEIQ; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TESTIFIES TO EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 04/04/2018 – Facebook at Conference Call Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Invest Llc holds 27,129 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 686,725 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 1.6% or 54,765 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bailard reported 1.49% stake. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 1.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wesbanco Retail Bank stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 3,698 shares. Cadian Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). One Management Ltd holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,567 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taconic Cap Advsr Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt accumulated 9,000 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,498 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 147,177 shares to 453,915 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Wtr Res Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. $1.35 million worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 774,881 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Geode Cap Management Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 889,977 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 271,112 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 66,203 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsr reported 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 9 shares. Cibc World holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 654,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 0.49% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Loomis Sayles And LP reported 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 429,023 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 47,827 shares.

