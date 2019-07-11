As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Price Declined While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Boosted Position by $4.80 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.2. About 2.64 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 26/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking – The FTC is opening a non-public investigation into these practices Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends Some 200 Apps in Data-Abuse Investigation; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica pushes back on Facebook’s allegations as top Senate Democrat blasts ‘Wild West’

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.04M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M on Wednesday, January 23.