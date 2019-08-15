As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Hillsdale Investment Management Position in Foot Locker (FL) Has Boosted by $486,000

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 6230.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 8,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 3.61 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 73,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 28/03/2018 – Blair Miller: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,794 shares to 52,678 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,994 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 126,700 shares to 261,900 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 216,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,615 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF).