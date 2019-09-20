As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Gruss & Co Has Lifted Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Doheny Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,193 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 8,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to leave company -NYT; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS TAKING RECENT PRESS REPORTS ON FACEBOOK VERY SERIOUSLY; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 09/05/2018 – Google to ban all ads related to Irish abortion referendum

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,569 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,947 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).