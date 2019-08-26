As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $1.06 Million; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Decreased Its Stake

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – 04/09 The Cable- Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university tussled with academic at heart of Facebook scandal; 02/04/2018 – Indonesia Threatens to Shut Down Facebook if Privacy Breached; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc reported 143,649 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Management reported 0.58% stake. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company reported 26,558 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Ledyard Fincl Bank has 28,404 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Grp holds 0.71% or 178,938 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,540 shares. 381,175 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. 73,150 are owned by Bandera Ltd Liability Com. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 104,297 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt owns 466 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company holds 8,105 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,450 shares to 86,550 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: Ripple to Ramp Up Investments; Mastercard’s Blockchain Hiring Spree – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 711,675 were reported by Atlanta Mngmt Co L L C. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marsico Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 30,709 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,350 shares. Martin & Company Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,737 shares. Ima Wealth owns 1.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,264 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Texas Yale Corporation reported 36,324 shares. Autus Asset Lc has 64,456 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt owns 1.10 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.62% or 11,032 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 35,435 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 716,817 shares or 1% of the stock. Dsam Partners (London) Limited accumulated 10,704 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.63 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, July 19. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.