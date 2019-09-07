As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Position by $3.62 Million; Parkwood Holds Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news, said that a threat to sue The Guardian would be a mistake; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT ‘DOESN’T FEEL LIKE’ FACEBOOK HAS A MONOPOLY; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,774 shares to 51,894 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 14,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,694 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares to 278,983 shares, valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Inc holds 46,214 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 7,718 are owned by Bangor National Bank. Founders Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 1,810 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.83M shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. 1,975 were reported by Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc. Atria Investments Lc has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crystal Rock Capital Management has 64,816 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.68% or 103,587 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has 17,527 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 340,328 shares stake. Platinum Inv Ltd has invested 8.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dakota Wealth has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).