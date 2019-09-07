As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Family Management Increased Stake; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Boosted Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position by $508,160

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election These are the ads at the center of Russia’s election interference campaign; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 27/03/2018 – US News: Facebook CEO Plans to Testify Before U.S. Congress; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 27/04/2018 – Facebook in damage limitation mode; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 19/03/2018 – Today’s Market Tumble Was About More Than Facebook’s Woes — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 630.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 941,190 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inv House Lc stated it has 256,584 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.72 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Archon Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.31% or 65,900 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 25,287 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited has 7,712 shares. 9,404 were reported by Stock Yards Bankshares & Tru Com. Moreover, Mcrae Inc has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 554 shares. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 30,272 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bbr Ptnrs Limited owns 34,121 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iowa National Bank owns 5,338 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 7,020 shares to 33,309 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,578 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 FAANG Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 24,295 shares. Andra Ap owns 48,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 784,484 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 0.04% or 44,787 shares in its portfolio. 9,325 were reported by Capital Ca. 2,448 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 0.04% or 51,925 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 0.97% or 94,480 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 0.3% or 10.19 million shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Lc has 520,194 shares. Artemis Inv Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 43 are held by Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Horan Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 19,181 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 7,319 shares to 65,875 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 186,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,659 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).