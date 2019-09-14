As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.44 Million; Post Holdings (POST) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Its Holding by $4.62 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20 million, up from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63 million, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 21/03/2018 – Germany wants clarity from Facebook after reports of data abuse; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 08/04/2018 – Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Bet Right On Facebook, Wrong on BlackJet; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INVESTING IN EUROPE-ZUCKERBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,482 shares to 57,648 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.