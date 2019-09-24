As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Its Colgate (CL) Holding by $1.90 Million; Market Value Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 5,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, down from 45,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN SPEAKS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Against Cruz’s Bias Charge: TOPLive; 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers; 23/03/2018 – The data research firm is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 05/04/2018 – KREMLIN SAYS FACEBOOK’S REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA-BASED INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY IS HOSTILE AND SMACKS OF CENSORSHIP; 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 26,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.91 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 4.19M shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29,274 shares to 189,007 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 6,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (RWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Select Equity Lp has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 506,237 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 852,783 shares. First Fin In accumulated 1,360 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Barnett Inc accumulated 0.06% or 540 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc accumulated 29,277 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 239 shares. Moreover, Stralem & Communications has 3.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benjamin F Edwards & Communication owns 17,490 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colony Gru Limited Liability Company owns 32,376 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.25% stake. Korea Corp reported 1.78M shares. Mendel Money Mgmt accumulated 0.91% or 4,929 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.39M shares to 13.90M shares, valued at $279.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 40,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Towercrest Mngmt invested in 7,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.39M shares. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 973,202 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Management Ltd has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,013 shares. Saturna stated it has 537,666 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Boston Rech And Mgmt holds 1.63% or 56,071 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 2.63M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Principal Group stated it has 1.22 million shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.72% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 231,454 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.45 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 722,069 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 101,189 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

