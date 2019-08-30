As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Lifted Position; Hyman Charles D Has Lowered Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Share Price Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $184.1. About 6.00 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Trying to Protect Bikini Photos, But It’s Not Easy; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.38M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Fincl Advsrs Incorporated reported 4,867 shares stake. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 74,552 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. 112,870 are held by Tdam Usa Incorporated. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 10,769 were reported by Fcg Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beese Fulmer holds 105,903 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Co holds 3,767 shares. Halsey Inc Ct owns 9,401 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 4.08M shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.75% or 780,305 shares. Yhb Advsrs, Connecticut-based fund reported 94,067 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 117,210 shares. Pecaut & owns 95,197 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $972.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,425 shares to 84,319 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).