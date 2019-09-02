As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Stake; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Raised Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding by $4.07 Million; Stock Price Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 721,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.99M, up from 634,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 123,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 billion, down from 19.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: JEFF ZIENTS JOINS FACEBOOK BOARD; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 17,685 shares to 193,330 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,709 shares to 637,684 shares, valued at $75.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,435 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.