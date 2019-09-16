As Facebook Common (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Country Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Its Position by $8.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Common (FB) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 216,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.80M, down from 218,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 3.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress starting Tuesday in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 30/03/2018 – Controversial Facebook Memo Shows Perils of Business Model — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 156,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.68 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 1.30M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corporation Class A New by 254,917 shares to 453,034 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Common (NYSE:LOW) by 12,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited Common.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12,315 shares to 129,934 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,992 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

