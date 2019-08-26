As Facebook Com (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Holding; Passport Capital Has Upped Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million as Stock Declined

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.64 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – New ‘Freedom From Facebook’ Group Wants to Dismantle It — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s fact-checking in Asia faces challenges; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon; 10/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Statement on Facebook CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 35,184 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 545,802 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 1.89 million shares. Malaga Cove Cap Llc owns 4,021 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Liability accumulated 3,087 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 9,112 shares stake. 9.76M were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Burgundy Asset Management Limited invested 2.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,256 are owned by Guild. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc reported 4,640 shares stake. Alta Capital Mgmt, Utah-based fund reported 492,937 shares. 4,538 were accumulated by Accredited Investors Inc. Hudock Limited Co accumulated 1,207 shares. 38,549 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Orrstown Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 43 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com.Au which released: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Motley Fool Australia” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook On Thin Ice With Payment Foray – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Kazatomprom to Cut Uranium Production Through 2021 | INN – Investing News Network” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.