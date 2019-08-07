As Facebook Com (FB) Stock Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Decreased by $1.79 Billion Its Position; Towle & Co Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI) Boosted by $477,958

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 10,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 billion, down from 36,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Be Probed by FTC for Use of Personal Data; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook has announced #GDPR changes

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 57,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 60,197 shares. 20,686 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 17,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street owns 1.59 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 13 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 22,871 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,379 shares in its portfolio. Valueworks Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 549,070 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 296,800 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 150 shares.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Natural Foods, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UNFI Elects Jack Stahl to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) Reports Election of James Muehlbauer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about United Natural Foods Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) CEO Steve Spinner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 98,946 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.34% or 1,510 shares. Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thomasville Commercial Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 2,697 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.41% or 22,437 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 9.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taconic Advsr Lp has invested 2.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone Fin owns 45,998 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 0.75% stake. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.06 million shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc owns 1,400 shares. Allen Ops Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 3,624 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 307,561 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. 6.32 million are held by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) by 4,419 shares to 425,527 shares, valued at $12.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.