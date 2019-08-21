As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $454,342; Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Clean Harbors (CLH) Stake by $6.36 Million as Share Value Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 89,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 101,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 393,844 shares traded or 28.75% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 2,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 69,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 7.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook to give users more control over personal information; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ALEKSANDR KOGAN GAVE VERBAL OK TO AUDIT; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,280 shares to 451,246 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Snap Stock Can Get Where It Needs to Go – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “RBC Has 4 Sizzling Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Securities has 2,175 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd holds 4,021 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Btim reported 0.01% stake. Baltimore has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sanders Capital Limited Company has invested 3.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boltwood Mgmt reported 0.73% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 3.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Glob Inv Management Communication invested in 18,012 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 125,900 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability accumulated 78,888 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 139,464 shares. Huntington Bank has 279,807 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has 3.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington Trust owns 106,607 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 30,992 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 5,552 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.66% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 5,789 shares or 0% of the stock. James Rech Inc accumulated 12,305 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 1.70 million shares. American Interest Group Inc Inc owns 101,393 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 151,766 shares. 7,789 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 132 shares. Acadian Asset Llc reported 0.07% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 203,216 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Clean Harbors Commences Cash Tender Offer for Any and All $845000000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within New Relic, Clean Harbors, Sage Therapeutics, Accelerate Diagnostics, Fortinet, and Colfax â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clean Harbors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.