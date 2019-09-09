As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Regis Management Co Lowered Stake by $862,702; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Newtyn Management Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says Go Short on Facebook at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 26/03/2018 – FTC Confirms It Has Open, Nonpublic Investigation Into Facebook Privacy Practices; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 114,470 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07M shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $86.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newtyn Llc holds 1.23% or 1.11M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 836,539 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc holds 0% or 3,093 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). 1,500 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 38,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Invesco Limited has 102,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 23,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 251,464 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 5,086 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

