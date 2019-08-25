As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose, Bartlett & Co Has Increased Holding; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Its Stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) as Valuation Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) by 911.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 244,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 271,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 2.15 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX)

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 148.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 51,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 85,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 34,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – EU says Facebook’s apology ‘not enough’ as it announces personal data investigation; 23/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Takes Steps to Calm Facebook Employees; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARIAN MINISTER LAZAR COMMENTS ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 30/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms:

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.

